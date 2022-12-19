Landline to begin new seasonal service to Breck from DIA

FORT COLLINS – The Landline shuttle service will begin offering daily trips between Breckenridge and Denver International Airport on Thursday.

Expanding upon the company’s current Northern Colorado relationship with United Airlines, the regional transportation shuttle created a “virtual airport” off Main Street in Breckenridge, where United customers can check in for their flight, drop off their bags and take advantage of a seamless connection to their flight at DIA. Landline earlier this month expanded its partnership with United at Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Landline’s motorcoach is open to everyone, although this season it can only offer DIA shuttle services to customers of other airlines, not assisting with checking in the ticket holder or laggage.

All Landline buses offer in-seat power, free wi-fi, leather seats and an onboard restroom.

Fares to Breckenridge are $59 each way for the two hour, 25-minute trip. while the one hour and 10 minute trip to or from Northern Colorado costs $29 per adult.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the level of engagement in Northern Colorado through our direct

Landline service,” said Nick Johnson, Landline’s vice president for commercial. “We’re thrilled to expand our schedule and reach more customers, making travel to the airport hassle-free, no matter the time of day. We’re excited to expand service in Northern Colorado and add Breckenridge for the 2022 winter season, providing travelers a premium product at an affordable price.”

As of Thursday, Landline customers starting or ending their journey in Northern Colorado or Breckenridge can also take advantage of the nine daily trips, up from eight, to travel between

Northern Colorado Regional Airport and DIA as well as the daily trips each direction between Breckenridge and DIA. All Landline customers can park free of charge at the Fort Collins/Loveland airport, although only United customers are able to check in and drop off bags.

The DIA-QKB shuttle will end in late March. Shuttles can be booked at landline.com.