Fort Collins-based Landline airport shuttle increases service to DIA

FORT COLLINS — Landline airport shuttle service plans to increase its scheduled round-trip service to Denver International Airport Aug. 1, the company said in a press release.

Drivers will make 17 daily round-trip departures — including more early morning and late evening options — from its three existing stops: the CSU Transit Center at the north end of Lory Student Center, 1101 Center Ave.; the Harmony Transfer Center, on the northwest corner of East Harmony Road and Interstate 25; and the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, 4825 Earhart Road, Loveland, according to the release. The shuttle service runs as early as 2:20 a.m. and as late as 11:40 p.m.

Landline is a trade name for The Landline Co. The company also has shuttle service in Minnesota serving the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport and in Canada serving the Hamilton International Airport, the Toronto Pearson International Airport and the Waterloo International Airport.

The Colorado shuttle vehicles have onboard Wi-Fi and power outlets, the release said.

A company spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

