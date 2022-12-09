Weld foundation to offer series of classes for nonprofits

GREELEY — The Weld Community Foundation is enrolling students in classes that it will offer to nonprofit organizations during the first six months of 2023.

The classes are free. Participants in each class are limited to 30.

The classes, all from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., are:

Jan. 17 — Board governance and healthy board development, led by Scott Magerflesch. Signup here.

February — The February class will be for nonprofits that hold agency funds at the foundation. Details to come.

March 21 — Vision, alignment and ownership, with Kelly Zeillmann. Signup here.

April 18 — The daily focus, with Chalice Springfield. This class will discuss prioritizing personal and professional goals. Signup here.

May 16 — Two topics are planned: Google ads for nonprofits, and shooting incredible in-house videos. Aaron Zimola and Tony Garza will lead the classes. Signup here.

June 20 — QPR training — basic-level suicide prevention information and outreach — with Logan Shaw of North Range Behavioral Health. Signup here.