Voting ends at midnight for BizWest’s Top 50 Most Influential

The deadline is midnight today for people to vote on who they think should be included among BizWest’s Top 50 Most Influential Business Leaders.

Readers can vote for which business leaders are most influential in the community, including Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Nominations were accepted through Nov. 30, and voting began shortly after. Vote on the nominees here.

The Top 50 Most-Influential Business Leaders list will be featured in the 2023 Book of Lists and unveiled at the 2023 Book of Lists Launch Party in February 2023.