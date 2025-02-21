Voting underway for Most-Influential Business Leaders

BizWest is seeking input from its readers about who are the most influential business leaders across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Fifty individuals have been identified in 10 industry categories — including nominations from BizWest readers and staff. BizWest is asking readers to select the top honoree in each category. Those votes will help BizWest determine who receives recognition at the 2025 Book of Lists Launch Party and Most-Influential Business Leaders celebration.

That event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., March 10, at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive in Johnstown. Registration can be made online here.

The party also will unveil the 2025 Book of Lists, providing rankings for hundreds of local companies within their respective industries.

Voting for the Most-Influential Business Leaders, which can be done online here, closes at 11:59 p.m., March 3. A valid email address is required for voting, and all submissions will remain confidential.

The nominees are:

Banking & Finance: Gerry Agnes, Elevations Credit Union; Shawn Osthoff, Bank of Colorado; Boni Sandoval, Adams Bank & Trust; Nicole Staudinger, FirstBank; and Gretchen Wahl, FNBO.

Construction: Connie Dohn, Dohn Construction Co.; Chris Elder, Elder Construction Inc.; Nick Haws, EPS Group Inc.; Lori Masi, Hall Irwin Corp.; and Jason Sherrill, Landmark Homes.

Employers: Robert Graves, Morning Fresh Dairy; Bridget Johnson, Green Girl Recycling; Doug Radi, Sweet Loren’s; Nancy Whiteman, Wana Brands; and Brad Wind, Northern Water.

Government & Education: Jeni Arndt, City of Fort Collins; Andy Feinstein, University of Northern Colorado; Raymond Lee, City of Greeley; Amy Parsons, Colorado State University; and Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde, City of Boulder.

Health Care: Dawn Anuszkiewicz, Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital; Margo Karsten, Banner Health; Mitzi Moran, Sunrise Community Health; Simon Smith, Clinica Family Health; and Robert Vissers, Boulder Community Health.

Hospitality: Charlene Hoffman, Boulder Convention & Visitors Bureau; Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee; Dana Query, Big Red F Restaurant Group; Joe Steiskal, Limelight Boulder; and Steve Taylor, Hot Corner Concepts.

Manufacturing & Technology: Loren Burnett, Prometheus Materials Inc.; Carol Cochran, Horse & Dragon Brewing Co.; Marcia Coulson, Eldon James Corp.; Corban Tillemann-Dick, Maybell Quantum Industries, Elevate Quantum; and Eric Wallace, Left Hand Brewing Co.

Organizations: Bruce Borowsky, Boulder County Film Commission; Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce; Sandra Solin, Capitol Solutions; John Tayer, Boulder Chamber; and Kristin Todd, NoCo Foundation.

Professional Services: Doyle Albee, Comprise; Kathleen Alt, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLLP; Lori Sutorius Jones, Avocet Communications; Chris Otto, Plante Moran; and Brett Payton, Coan Payton & Payne.

Real Estate & Development: Jennifer Chavez, BioMed Realty; Scott Holton, Element Properties; Martin Lind, Water Valley Co.; Ryan Schaefer, NAI Affinity; and Cheri Witt-Brown, Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity.

