Wana Brands CEO establishes $50M charitable foundation

BOULDER — Nancy Whiteman, CEO and co-founder of Wana Brands, has launched the Wana Brands Foundation, a $50 million charitable organization.

The foundation will focus on research and education, food security, shelter, safety, mental health, sustainability, connection, and social justice.

Whiteman established the endowment from proceeds of Wana’s 2021 sale to Canopy Growth Corp.

To date, the WBF has committed more than $3.8 million to more than 50 nonprofits.

“Since we began Wana Brands in 2010, our mission has been to enhance lives through cannabis,” Whiteman said in a written statement. “Today, we remain committed to the overall mission, but the formation of the Wana Brands Foundation enables us to dimensionalize what it means to enhance people’s lives and tremendously expands the scope and impact of how we can serve our communities and the world at large. It’s an incredible privilege to be able to give back through the Foundation.”

Recent donations include: