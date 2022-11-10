Longmont small businesses awarded $14K by EforAll
LONGMONT — Startup accelerator program Entrepreneurship for All, known as EforAll, along with its Spanish-language arm EparaTodos has awarded a total of $14,000 in funding to six small businesses from around the region.
Those businesses were:
- Tacos el Cuate, which offers Mexican catering services, $3,000.
- Brandwith Connections, which partners with emerging specialty food and beverage brands to support them with in-store sales, distribution and marketing services, $3,000.
- Dulcería Bom Bon, a party-supplies store in downtown Longmont that offers Mexican candy, piñatas, homemade cakes and themed event services, $2,500.
- Vulture Collective, a regenerative textile enterprise that provides education and workshops on how to upcycle clothing, $2,500.
- Dashboard, which offers digital marketing services to Hispanic small-business owners, $1,500.
- Freewheel Limited, which is developing a roller-skating rink in Longmont, $1,500.