Boulder Housing Helpers moves to new location
BOULDER — Housing Helpers has a new home in Boulder. The relocation services company has moved into 1845 Folsom St. after 22 years at its previous location.
Tom Orlando, owner and managing broker of Housing Helpers, said the company purchased the new location because it was important to have their own space.
“I wanted to own it,” Orlando said. “I’m big on home ownership, obviously.”
Housing Helpers provides integrated housing and real estate services including corporate housing, real estate sales, property management, rental finding and relocation services. Orlando, who has worked for Housing Helpers since 2002, purchased the company last year.
Housing Helpers had previously been located at 2865 Baseline Road, off of the 28th Street Frontage Road. That building is still owned by Housing Helpers’ previous owner.
“I was nervous to move from the old place because everyone knew us there,” Orlando said. “I do like the more centrally located building. Where the old building is, a lot of that is getting redeveloped. I have a feeling that old building will be redeveloped too.”
The new building will provide more space to expand, Orlando said. It includes an on-site laundromat that will allow it to do laundry services for its corporate housing in-house. Housing Helpers is also looking to increase its workforce of 14 people to about 18 or 20 people in the next year, Orlando said.
“We are looking to expand,” he said. “This will be our permanent home now.”
BOULDER — Housing Helpers has a new home in Boulder. The relocation services company has moved into 1845 Folsom St. after 22 years at its previous location.
Tom Orlando, owner and managing broker of Housing Helpers, said the company purchased the new location because it was important to have their own space.
“I wanted to own it,” Orlando said. “I’m big on home ownership, obviously.”
Housing Helpers provides integrated housing and real estate services including corporate housing, real estate sales, property management, rental finding and relocation services. Orlando, who has worked for Housing Helpers since 2002, purchased the company last year.
Housing Helpers had…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.