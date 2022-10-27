Boulder Housing Helpers moves to new location

BOULDER — Housing Helpers has a new home in Boulder. The relocation services company has moved into 1845 Folsom St. after 22 years at its previous location.

Tom Orlando, owner and managing broker of Housing Helpers, said the company purchased the new location because it was important to have their own space.

“I wanted to own it,” Orlando said. “I’m big on home ownership, obviously.”

Housing Helpers provides integrated housing and real estate services including corporate housing, real estate sales, property management, rental finding and relocation services. Orlando, who has worked for Housing Helpers since 2002, purchased the company last year.

Housing Helpers had previously been located at 2865 Baseline Road, off of the 28th Street Frontage Road. That building is still owned by Housing Helpers’ previous owner.

“I was nervous to move from the old place because everyone knew us there,” Orlando said. “I do like the more centrally located building. Where the old building is, a lot of that is getting redeveloped. I have a feeling that old building will be redeveloped too.”

The new building will provide more space to expand, Orlando said. It includes an on-site laundromat that will allow it to do laundry services for its corporate housing in-house. Housing Helpers is also looking to increase its workforce of 14 people to about 18 or 20 people in the next year, Orlando said.

“We are looking to expand,” he said. “This will be our permanent home now.”