Fermyon Technologies raises $20M in Series A
LONGMONT — Cloud computing company Fermyon Technologies Inc. has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round, the company announced Monday.
That brings the total raised by Fermyon to $26 million. The funding round was led by Insight Partners and Amplify Partners.
“We believe Fermyon will radically simplify software delivery with WebAssembly,” Michael Yamnitsky, managing director at Insight Partners said, in a written statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them as they pioneer the next wave of cloud computing.”
In conjunction with the fundraiser, Fermyon launched a new product, Fermyon Cloud, a hosting platform for web applications built off of Fermyon’s existing infrastructure. Earlier this year, Fermyon released Spin, an open-source development tool that allows users to easily create apps with the WebAssembly code language.
Fermyon Cloud builds off of that, creating a platform for Spin users to host and test their apps without having to set up and manage their own server. The cloud service aims to optimize the deployment, updating and troubleshooting of user apps.
“With Fermyon Spin, developers can quickly create WebAssembly microservice applications and now with Fermyon Cloud, developers can go from a blinking cursor to a deployed application in less than two minutes. This is the promise of WebAssembly realized in the cloud: fast development, fast deployment, fast execution,” Matt Butcher, co-founder and CEO of Fermyon, said in a statement.
