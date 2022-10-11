Board chairwoman named Cerapedics CEO

WESTMINSTER — Cerapedics Inc., a medical science company that has created a novel bone graft technology platform, has tapped the chairwoman of its board of directors Valeska Schroeder as its new CEO.

Schroeder succeeds Glen Kashuba, who will continue to advise Cerapedics in a new role with the company’s lead investor KCK Medtech, according to a company news release.

“During her time as a Cerapedics director, Valeska has demonstrated leadership ability, clear vision for strategic growth and operational efficiency. We are confident in her ability to guide the company through its next chapter of growth and deliver enhanced value for stockholders,” Cerapedics board member and KCK senior managing director Greg Garfield said in the release. “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Glen for his leadership over the past nine years. Throughout his tenure, Glen led Cerapedics through periods of significant technology advancement and commercial growth. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue collaborating with him as an adviser to Cerapedics and the KCK Medtech team.”

Schroeder, too, had a relationship with KCK Medtech, serving as its managing director since 2016.