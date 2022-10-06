2022 NoCo 40 Under Forty honorees announced

Names of this year’s Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty honorees have been announced by BizWest Media LLC.

The 40 young leaders who are making a mark on their communities through their professional success and volunteer activities will be recognized at BizWest’s annual awards ceremony, to be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Aims Community College Event Center, 5401 W. 20th St., Greeley.

The 40 people to be honored are:

Samantha Anderson, emergency-room charge nurse, UCHealth.

Kelsey Baun, regional talent coordinator, Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development.

Chad Beane, membership engagement coordinator, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

Matthew Behunin, senior budget analyst, Larimer County.

Annie Bierbower, public information officer, Poudre Fire Authority.

Allison Bohling, business attraction manager, City of Loveland Economic Development.

DeAngelo Bowden, senior environmental specialist, City of Fort Collins.

Abigail Callan, program manager for outpatient and specialized women’s services, SummitStone Health Partners.

R.T. Custer, CEO, Vortic Watch Co.

Rebekka Dailey, trustee, Qualfon and Town of Wellington.

Mackenzie Daley, director of marketing, Neenan Archistruction.

Brittany Depew, homelessness response and solutions lead specialist, City of Fort Collins.

Jamie Globelnik, broker and property manager, Realtec Commercial Real Estate Services.

Nicole Hahn, assistant city traffic engineer, City of Fort Collins.

Chip Hanna, vice president, Dando Advisors.

Mara Johnson, chief development officer, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity.

Emily Jorgensen, executive director, Grace Upon Grace Project.

Matthew Kincaid, branch president, First Advantage Bank.

Caitlin “Cato” Kraft, executive director, Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center.

Lauren Leary, vice president for community impact, United Way of Larimer County.

Brandon Lilly, senior brand director, Madwire.

Cecelia Majchrowski, workforce deputy director, Employment Services of Weld County.

Holli McElwee, municipal sales manager, Republic Services.

Sarah McKeen, program quality director, Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

Liz Means, chief strategy officer, Early Childhood Council of Larimer County.

Dawson Metcalf, program coordinator for conservation leadership, Human Dimensions of Natural Resources Department, Colorado State University.

Erika Michalski, founder and chief encouragement officer, Strategically Authentic LLC.

Katie Monroe, director of development, McKee Wellness Foundation.

Gabriela Munoz, owner, Aztlan Insurance Agency.

Valeria Ortiz, health and life insurance broker, Vortiz Insurance LLC.

Justin Raddatz, executive director of archdiocesan housing and vice president for real-estate development, Catholic Charities.

Nic Redavid, vice president and branch manager, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union.

Paul Ronto, founder and CEO, Type3Life.

Dr. JoNell Shaw, founder and CEO, Shaw Family Practice.

Lia Szasz, managing partner, Otis and Bedingfield.

Valerie Van Ryn, marketing manager, City of Fort Collins.

Rodolfo Vargas, director, Cesar Chavez Cultural Center and Undocumented Student Services, University of Northern Colorado.

Nathaniel Wallshein, partner, Peters Schulte Odil and Wallshein LLC.

Megan Walter, team leader, Olsson.

Matt Ward, president and co-owner, Ward Electric Co. Inc.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.