NoCo young professionals to assist nonprofits fill boards

GREELEY — Northern Colorado Young Professionals will conduct a board matching event to help nonprofit organizations find people for boards and agency participation.

The event will connect the goals and aspirations of non-profit boards with young professionals’ energy and passion to serve, according to a press statement.

Participants at the event will first learn from existing leaders how to serve on boards. Then, nonprofit organizations seeking board members will have a chance to meet potential candidates and share their missions.

The event will be held Oct. 18 from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Island Grove Regional Park in GreeleyAdditional information is available at the Greeley Area Chamber events calendar.