Maxar begins CFO search as finance chief preps for retirement

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc., an aerospace-equipment manufacturer and satellite operator, has begun a search for a new chief financial officer as Biggs Porter, who has held the CFO role since 2018, prepares to retire next year.

Porter will remain with the company in a consulting role until a new CFO is hired and integrated into the company, Maxar said in a news release.

“It has been extremely rewarding to have been a part of such a great team and such an innovative and impactful company,” Porter said in the release. “With the progress we have made on our strategic growth plans, I am confident now is the right time to begin this transition. I look forward to seeing its continued success.”