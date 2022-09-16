Maxar begins CFO search as finance chief preps for retirement
WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc., an aerospace-equipment manufacturer and satellite operator, has begun a search for a new chief financial officer as Biggs Porter, who has held the CFO role since 2018, prepares to retire next year.
Porter will remain with the company in a consulting role until a new CFO is hired and integrated into the company, Maxar said in a news release.
“It has been extremely rewarding to have been a part of such a great team and such an innovative and impactful company,” Porter said in the release. “With the progress we have made on our strategic growth plans, I am confident now is the right time to begin this transition. I look forward to seeing its continued success.”
WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc., an aerospace-equipment manufacturer and satellite operator, has begun a search for a new chief financial officer as Biggs Porter, who has held the CFO role since 2018, prepares to retire next year.
Porter will remain with the company in a consulting role until a new CFO is hired and integrated into the company, Maxar said in a news release.
“It has been extremely rewarding to have been a part of such a great team and such an innovative and impactful company,” Porter said in the release. “With the progress we have made on our strategic growth plans,…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.