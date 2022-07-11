FoCo planners to review 2 projects in southeast part of city

FORT COLLINS — City planners on Thursday will get a first virtual glance at proposals for a pair of projects for southeast Fort Collins — an apartment complex and a gymnastics facility — that are in the conceptual stage.

Developers are proposing a complex of multi-family residential apartments near the Prospect Road interchange along Interstate 25. Gateway Apartments would include 275 to 300 market-rate units on a 14.3-acre tract directly north of Prospect and nearly four-tenths of a mile west of I-25. Denver-based ARCO/Murray would be the general contractor.

Another applicant seeks to develop a 30,000-square-foot, single story gymnastics facility off of Rock Creek Drive, near the intersection of Harmony and Ziegler roads.

Conceptual design reviews are the first step in the review process, in which applicants can determine the feasibility of a project before formally submitting it. Some projects will move forward into the formal development review process, while others won’t.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.