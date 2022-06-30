CDBG funds to improve rural Weld County infrastructure

GREELEY — The Weld County Board of Commissioners approved grants through the Community Development Block Grants program to improve infrastructure around Weld County communities. The funds of more than $600,000 come from a pool of $1.03 million given to the CDBG program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Weld County Commissioner Scott James praised the progress that past grant recipients have made to improve their areas’ built environments.

“By facilitating these projects, the CDBG Program is helping Weld County communities and the county become better,” James said in a statement.

$250,000 of the allocated funds will go to low-income homeowners in Firestone to improve the health and safety of their homes. The city of Firestone will partner with Brothers Redevelopment Inc. to help maintain from between 18 and 56 homes.

Keenesburg will benefit from the allocation of $212,500 to improve infrastructure in older neighborhoods. The program will work to widen existing sidewalks and build new ones in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, making essentials such as health care and library services accessible by foot.

Sidewalk improvements are also coming to Hudson. $160,500 will go toward adding sidewalks around the Prairie View Apartments complex, a subsidized housing development at 1125 Main St. The improvements will add a sidewalk along Colorado Highway 52 and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant crosswalk across Beech Street, connecting the walkway to the central part of town.