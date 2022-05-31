Health Care & Insurance  May 31, 2022

State officials make another pitch to keep Space Command in Colorado

Colorado officials are again making a push to keep the Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado Public Radio reports.

The pitch centered around the state’s universities and its high concentration of engineers and aerospace employees.

Colorado officials are again making a push to keep the Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado Public Radio reports.

The pitch centered around the state’s universities and its high concentration of engineers and aerospace employees.

Related Content

Seeing Red: Homeowners sue Vail Resorts over metro district scheme

 May 31, 2022

Subscription-based EVs coming to Colorado

 May 31, 2022

Avelo Airlines to suspend service at Northern Colorado Regional Airport

 May 28, 2022