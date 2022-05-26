Canvas Credit Union donates to Fort Collins organizations

FORT COLLINS — Canvas Credit Union, operating through the Canvas Foundation, has announced several awards to Fort Collins organizations.

Canvas donated wrapped mini-buses to Colorado State University’s admissions department “to enhance the experience for providing campus tours with prospective students and their families,” according to a Canvas press release.

The donation comes as Canvas marks the second year of the Canvas Scholars Program benefitting first-generation college students. The scholarship program has supported 10 students, awarding a total of $36,500.

Canvas in 2018 launched a 15-year sponsorship deal with CSU. Canvas operates the Lory Student Center Branch on campus, offers dedicated CSU account services for students, faculty and staff, and holds the naming rights to the university’s Canvas Stadium.

Canvas also recently hosted an event to celebrate its latest investment in the city — a new mural on the Old Firehouse Books building in Old Town. Canvas commissioned the mural by local artists Lindz and Lamb.

Canvas also named the first executive director of the Canvas Foundation,Vincent Neal, who previously served as Canvas’ community involvement specialist.

“We’re committed to sharing our hearts with our communities, and the partnership we’ve been able to build within Fort Collins has far exceeded our wildest dreams,” Neal said in a written statement. “This spirit will only continue to grow in our next chapter at Canvas Foundation, and it is humbling to see that the community also recognizes the Canvas difference.”