CBD-product maker Joy Organics launches THC gummies line

FORT COLLINS — Joy Organics LLC, a Colorado-based hemp brand and CBD-product maker, is taking a walk on the wilder side of the cannabis street and introducing a line of gummies that include THC, marijuana’s psychoactive ingredient.

The company’s new Budder line, which has both THC and CBD, will include a 2.5-mg of Delta-9 THC option and a 5-mg option, according to a company news release.

Both are relatively low-dose compared with other gummies in the marketplace.

“This is an exciting product for those looking to support their mental and physical health in new ways and those looking to experience enhanced relaxation without an evening cocktail,” Joy Organics CEO Barry Smith said in a prepared statement.