SaaS veteran joins TeamSnap as CFO

BOULDER — Recreational team sport organization technology platform TeamSnap Inc. has hired Mark Salloom as its new chief financial officer.

He formerly held the same role with Message Systems Inc., an email delivery and analytics software-as-a-service company that does business as SparkPost.

“I am extremely proud of our team here at TeamSnap,” TeamSnap CEO Peter Frintzilas said in a prepared statement. “Having Mark join us as chief financial officer will help propel our business forward, and I am excited to partner with him and welcome him to the team.”