Human Bean opens Wellington coffee shop

WELLINGTON — The Human Bean Northern Colorado has opened a new coffee shop in Wellington. It will celebrate its grand opening at 8121 Sixth St. on May 20.

The Human Bean’s new Wellington coffee shop. Courtesy Human Bean

The Human Bean focuses on handcrafted specialty drinks, friendly service and giving back to the community, according to a press statement. At the grand opening, $1 from any drink sold will be donated to the Wellington Chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

The Human Bean in Wellington is open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. through 9 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Human Bean has multiple locations in Northern Colorado, including three in Greeley, two in Fort Collins, one each in Windsor, Loveland, Evans and LaSalle, and now Wellington.