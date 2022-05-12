FNBO releases ‘Community and Social Responsibility Report’

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has released its 2021 Community & Social Responsibility Report, which summarizes the investments and impacts that FNBO made in the past year.

“As a strong community bank, we’re in a position to have a positive impact on the financial well-being of the organizations, businesses and individuals that make up the communities we serve,” Spencer Danner, vice president, community development, corporate philanthropy and social responsibility, said in a written statement. “We know that historically underrepresented populations face considerable obstacles to achieving financial success, so we align ourselves with organizations dedicated to addressing their needs while continuing to further develop our philanthropic efforts.”

Among the bank’s investments in 2021:

Provided more than $7.2 million in impact grants, capital donations and community sponsorships to nonprofit organizations, with an estimated 22% of the funds benefiting historically underrepresented populations.

Financed nearly $47 million in new Community Development Investments with organizations working to strengthen communities. Of these funds, 69% support historically underrepresented populations.

Purchased $132 million in products and services from 714 small and/or women-, minority- or veteran-owned businesses.

Sustained and/or improved the environment by investing $1.9 million in eco-friendly operational improvements, resulting in a 9.3% reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions compared with 2020.

FNBO employees spent 22,230 hours volunteering.

FNBO also committed to making substantial investments in the communities it serves by 2027, including: