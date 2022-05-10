Simpson to take reins of FRCC this summer

WESTMINSTER — The Colorado Community College System has named Colleen Simpson as the next president of Front Range Community College. She will assume the position Aug. 1.

Simpson replaces Andy Dorsey, who is retiring.

FRCC, headquartered in Westminster, also has facilities in Fort Collins, Longmont and Brighton.

The community-college system, in a press release, said, “Dr. Simpson is a proven leader with unequivocal commitment to the community college mission and plans to draw on her extensive expertise to energize and lead the FRCC community into the next era. Dr. Simpson’s appointment makes her the first African American president at FRCC and the second African American woman president in CCCS.”

Dr. Colleen Simpson

“I am excited and deeply honored to be selected to lead Front Range Community College, and as president, I will continue to live the values of service, integrity, transparency, and inclusiveness in decision-making,” Simpson said in a written statement. “FRCC is a dynamic, forward-thinking institution, and I am excited to amplify my commitment to students first, excellence in teaching and learning, and equitable outcomes for students, faculty, and instructors.”

Community College Chancellor Joe Garcia said Simpson’s focus on student access and success and on diversity, equity, and inclusion will further strengthen the college, which is on the cusp of becoming a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution.

“Dr. Simpson knows what it takes to run a successful multi-campus institution and is constantly finding new ways to support and engage students, employees, and the college community,” said Garcia. “Her commitment to access and inclusion will strengthen the college and ensure we meet the needs of the Front Range region, home to many of Colorado’s emerging industries. We are thrilled to have her join our leadership team.”

Simpson comes to FRCC from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College where she serves as vice president of student services and regional learning centers. She oversees multi-campuses and five regional learning centers. Prior to Wisconsin, she served as the administrator overseeing retention and student success at Bronx Community College in her home state of New York.

“With 54 years of rich history, FRCC is an incredibly strong and vibrant institution that has, and will no doubt continue, to provide exceptional educational and workforce opportunities that change lives and exceed the needs of the region,” Simpson said. “I am eager to work alongside FRCC’s faculty, instructors, staff, students, and the community and immerse myself in this transformative work.”

Garcia has appointed Rebecca Woulfe, FRCC vice president for academic affairs and online learning, as interim president to serve during the time between Dorsey’s retirement on June 30 and Simpson’s arrival on Aug. 1.