Leadership Loveland applications now available

LOVELAND — The Loveland Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership Loveland program.

Leadership Loveland is a program designed to educate and motivate leaders for the next generation of community leadership.

“The Leadership Loveland program continues to define excellence and evolve Loveland’s community by bringing together strong future leaders in an environment that fosters growth, collaboration and vision,” Mindy McCloughan, CEO and president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, said in a written statement. “The applicants for this class are outstanding and the final selected class will no doubt leave its mark on Loveland.”

Participants will meet on the second Tuesday of the month for a day-long session, starting in September 2022 and running until May 2023. Curriculum includes topics about business and the economy, health and human services, educational systems, state and city government, leadership development, arts and leisure, public safety, and natural resources. In addition, the class will complete a community project.

The tuition for the nine-month program is $575 for chamber members and $675 for non-members. Tuition includes all meals, session materials and graduation recognition. Applications are available online at www.loveland.org. Application deadline is Aug. 5.