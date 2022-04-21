Northrop Grumman secures $99M missile-support contract

BOULDER — Northrop Grumman Corp.’s (NYSE: NOC) Boulder team will handle most of the work on a newly won, $99.6 million contract from the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific for next-generation relay ground stations, or RGS, to support legacy and future missile-launch and missile-warning detection satellites.

“The advanced technologies we bring to this mission build on our proven capabilities to provide existing and future missile warning systems that help keep our nation and its allies safe,” Northrop vice president Aaron Dann said in a prepared statement. “The model-based open-systems architecture provides the ability to rapidly deploy follow-on RGS systems in future locations around the world.”

The Navy contract “will bring about 24 new jobs to this facility as part of its plan to hire 100 employees by the end of the year,” a Northrop Grumman spokeswoman told BizWest in an email.

The aerospace giant, based in Falls Church, Virginia, conducted a ribbon-cutting last month for its latest facility at 6120 Longbow Drive in the Longbow Business Park, located in Boulder’s Gunbarrel area.

Northrop has been in the 6120 Longbow building since mid-December, leasing 23,680 square feet on the ground floor, and is negotiating to lease the second floor, Calvin Pennamon, director of Northrop’s OPIR Exploitation Systems Operating Unit, told BizWest after the ceremony.

That’s in addition to 44,000 square feet occupied next door and another 15,000 square feet occupied across the street.

Northrop has about 400 employees in Boulder.