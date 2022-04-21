Arrow Electronics headquarters building in DTC sells for $106M

This story first appeared on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

Arrow Electronics has a new landlord for a portion of its headquarters in the Denver Tech Center.

The Centennial-based Fortune 500 company’s building at 9151 E. Panorama Circle — one of three the company leases in the Denver Tech Center — sold earlier this week for $106 million, according to public records.

San Francisco-based Drawbridge Realty purchased the eight-story building from DCS Owner LLC, which bought it in October 2017 for $87 million, records show. That’s around the time the structure was completed.

The building is about 223,177 square feet, meaning the latest sale corresponds to about $475 a square foot. The property is technically in an unincorporated part of Arapahoe County, although it is surrounded by the city of Centennial.

Arrow leases another office building literally across the street at 9201 E. Dry Creek Road, which is also part of its headquarters. The company’s third local office is about a mile and a half away at 181 Inverness Drive West.

Arrow shifted its headquarters from New York to the DTC back in 2011, although the company already had a significant presence in the area prior to the change.

According to the firm’s website, Drawbridge’s holdings also include the Greenwood Corporate Plaza buildings at 5970 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. and 8051 E. Maplewood Ave. in Greenwood Village.