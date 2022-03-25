New food hall planned in Old Town Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — A local builder is proposing to transform a vacant lot in Old Town Lafayette that formerly housed a gas station into a new food hall.
The project at 210 N. Public Road., known as North Public Market and proposed by BV Builders LLC, was approved for a planned unit development this week by the Lafayette Planning Commission.
The “concept includes four individual kitchen stalls that will be rented and operated by local vendors, a coffee and ice cream shop, two indoor bars, indoor seating on two floors and ground level and rooftop patio seating,” according to city planning documents.
“We feel that our concept perfectly matches the city of Lafayette’s vision for downtown renewal,” the developer wrote in its PUD application. “North Public Market will be a family friendly venue attracting both locals and visitors to the area. Because it will incorporate multiple restaurant concepts, it will create numerous opportunities for small business owners with an emphasis on local and ethnically diverse vendors. The location of this lot gives us the opportunity to create a northern gateway to the city’s downtown corridor.”
Concerns were raised during the Planning Commission hearing that centered mostly around parking, traffic and the potential for added danger that additional traffic could mean for children living nearby.
“Open, friendly, appealing and well-lit,” BV Builders co-owner Graham Bailhache told the board, with the hall built in such a way that activity is funneled toward Old Town’s commercial district and away from quieter areas nearby.
More detailed plans for North Public Market will be further scrutinized during the city’s site-review process.
“We really do feel like for most people, this is going to make them happy,” Bailhache said.
