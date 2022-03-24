W.O.L.F. Sanctuary plans April fundraiser for new wolf sanctuary

RED FEATHER LAKES — W.O.L.F. Sanctuary, which is seeking to raise $3.5 million for buildout of its 160-acre wolf sanctuary in Red Feather Lakes, will conduct a fundraising gala, April 9.

The event at the Hilton Fort Collins, located at 425 W. Prospect Road, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

Home to 29 captive-born wolves and wolf dogs tucked away in a mountainous canyon, W.O.L.F.’s new location “will offer spacious state-of-the-art habitats, and the opportunity to be open to the public for educational tours for the first time since their origination,” according to a press release. “This dream is becoming a reality as the organization continues to build necessary infrastructure on the property and plans to welcome their four-legged furry residents to their new home by the end of 2022.”

The fundraising gala will include guest speaker Asha Stone, who has been at the forefront of wolf restoration in the western U.S. since 1988.

Proceeds from the event will support the residents at W.O.L.F. Sanctuary, the organization’s operations and the sanctuary buildout. Tickets and table sponsorships may be purchased here.