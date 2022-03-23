McWhinney files letter of intent for Loveland oil and gas drilling

LOVELAND — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. subsidiary MRG LLC intends to construct multiple well pads for oil and gas development. According to a letter of intent sent to Loveland officials, plans are in place for two multiple well pads in east Loveland.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
The letters of intent were submitted after MRG completed the city’s development review process. The letters signal that further plans for the sites will be submitted as the process gets underway.
If approved, construction on the two sites could begin as soon as January 2023, with drilling planned that February. Oil and gas production could start in September of 2023.
Plans for the two drilling sites on land owned by the McWhinneys were announced in January. The two sites are both located near the Centerra neighborhood in east Loveland.
The two sites do not have formal addresses. The eastern of the two pads is intended to be near a city power substation adjacent to Larimer County Road 3, east of the Centerra shopping center.
According to documents submitted to the city March 23, the two sites are intended to host between 11 and 18 wells per pad, in order to reduce surface impacts.
The southern pad is listed as between Interstate 25 and Boyd Lake Avenue along Larimer County Road 20E, south of U.S. Highway 34. The documents list the highway, known as Eisenhower Boulevard in town, as Highway 30.
The review process for the letters of intent includes requirements for a noise mitigation study, distance setbacks and buffer yards. Documents available on the city website also indicate a need for a traffic impact study.
If the plans are submitted, they would be the first oil and gas development plans submitted under the city’s new unified development code. Beyond city approval, the plans would also need approval from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
The east pad qualifies for a development process under Loveland’s enhanced oil and gas guidelines, which would require a neighborhood meeting before administrative review. The southern pad does not qualify, and would need to be approved by the Loveland Planning Commission after a neighborhood meeting.
The two drilling site plans include proposals to haul waste water up I-25 to the Waste Management Inc. landfill in north Weld county. Equipment would be hauled to the site from Ensign Well Services Inc. in La Salle.
LOVELAND — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. subsidiary MRG LLC intends to construct multiple well pads for oil and gas development. According to a letter of intent sent to Loveland officials, plans are in place for two multiple well pads in east Loveland.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
The letters of intent were submitted after MRG completed the city’s development review process. The letters signal that further plans for the sites will be submitted as the process gets underway.
If approved, construction on the two sites could begin as soon as January 2023, with drilling planned that February. Oil and gas production could start in September of 2023.
Plans for the two drilling sites on land owned by the McWhinneys were announced in January. The two sites are both located near the Centerra neighborhood in east Loveland.
The two sites do not have formal addresses. The eastern of the two pads is intended to be near a city power substation adjacent to Larimer County Road 3, east of the Centerra shopping center.
According to documents submitted to the city March 23, the two sites are intended to host between 11 and 18 wells per pad, in order to reduce surface impacts.
The southern pad is listed as between Interstate 25 and Boyd Lake Avenue along Larimer County Road 20E, south of U.S. Highway 34. The documents list the highway, known as Eisenhower Boulevard in town, as Highway 30.
The review process for the letters of intent includes requirements for a noise mitigation study, distance setbacks and buffer yards. Documents available on…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!