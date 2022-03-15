Home » Industry News » Manufacturing



CEA Industries appoints new CFO

LOUISVILLE — CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: CEAD), which develops controlled-environment agricultural systems, has named a new chief financial officer.

Ian Patel joined the company after serving most recently as consultant CFO for Maxwell Financial Labs Inc., a software-as-a-service mortgage servicing company. He previously had roles with True Oil Co. LLC/S&A Resources LLC, Citigroup Global Energy, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Debeovoise & Plimpton LLP.

“Ian brings a proven track record of delivering results and accelerating growth, and our Board of Directors and I are thrilled to welcome him to the executive management team,” Tony McDonald, CEA Industries chairman and CEO, said in a written statement. “Ian’s extensive experience advising and leading organizations in their finance activities will serve our company and our shareholders well.”


 