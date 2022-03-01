NW Parkway to rebate tolls to Marshall fire victims

BROOMFIELD — The Northwest Parkway will provide up to $100,000 of assistance to residents whose homes were destroyed in the December 2021 Marshall Fire.

The assistance will come in the form of toll relief — rebates on tolls that would otherwise be paid for use of the tollway.

A press statement from the parkway said that “all valid toll reimbursement requests for eligible residents” will be paid until the relief fund is exhausted. “Victims of the fire can enroll in the program now and reimbursement requests can be applied to toll transactions that occurred on the Northwest Parkway, from Feb. 1, 2022, on. Funding is available through the end of the year, or until funds have been exhausted,” the press statement said.

“Our community is at the heart of everything we do. Many in our community have been impacted by the Marshall Fire, and we know that as we transition into a phase of long-term recovery, providing toll relief is a small way that we can give back,” CEO and operations director Pedro Costa said in a written statement.

A dedicated email has been set up for applications and inquiries. To enroll in the program, eligible residents can visit www.nwpky.com/media.html#MarshallFire and complete the application. Impacted residents will need a valid ExpressToll account. Links to create accounts are also available on the Northwest Parkway website. Once a month, program participants’ ExpressToll accounts will be reimbursed into their accounts by Northwest Parkway.

The Northwest Parkway is a privately funded, nine-mile-long highway connecting E-470 (at Interstate 25 in north metro Denver) with U.S. 36 in Broomfield.