Boulder extends Immigrant Heritage Month grant application period

BOULDER — The city’s Human Relations Commission has extended the application period for Immigrant Heritage Month grants. Immigrant Heritage Month grant applications will be accepted through Monday, March 14, 2022.

The city annually provides grants to local organizations to recognize Immigrant Heritage Month through events and celebrations that honor immigrants who have shaped the city. The grants support events that facilitate the successful integration of immigrants into the civic, economic and cultural life of the Boulder community.

Nonprofit groups are invited to submit grant proposals to host Immigrant Heritage Month events this June. Organizations that qualify will receive up to a $1,500 grant to help support their eventsAdditionally, the city’s Office of Arts and Culture is offering enhancement sponsorships of up to $2,000 for events that include arts components. Applications are available on the city’s website.