Next Door American Eatery rebrands as ND streetBAR, revamps menu

BOULDER — Next Door American Eatery, operated by The Kitchen Restaurant Group, has rebranded itself ND streetBAR and revamped its food and beverage menu.

The new menu features “sharable plates and easy-to-drink cocktails that pull inspiration from street food carts across the globe,” according to a restaurant news release.

“Over the last 24 months, we were afforded the time to reconsider what we love most about restaurants. Our conversations always circled back to the same things: a love of killer drinks, unexpected flavors and vibrant and eccentric spaces,” Kitchen Group chief operating officer Sam Hallak said in the release. “At the end of the day, we’re in the business of creating unforgettable experiences and the new ND streetBAR delivers on all fronts.”

ND streetBAR has Colorado locations in Boulder, Fort Collins and Denver.