‘I and love and you’ appoint board member to CEO role

BOULDER — Pet-food manufacturer NatPets LLC of Boulder, doing business as “I and love and you,” has hired Michael Meyer, a member of the company’s board of directors, has been hired as its new CEO.

Under Meyer’s leadership, “I and love and you” plans to expand its product line in 2022, according to a company news release.

“I and love and you” has raised a Series C fundraising round, terms of which were not disclosed.

The round was led by private equity firm L Catterton, of which Meyer is a partner.

“As the brand enters its next chapter of growth, there is no one better positioned to guide the company than Michael,” L Catterton partner Howard Steyn said in the release. “Michael brings significant leadership and industry experience and is poised to help the company accelerate its innovation and bring its high-quality, differentiated products to more pet lovers. L Catterton is thrilled to continue its partnership with the company as it seeks to continue innovating to help all pets eat better and live life to the fullest.”