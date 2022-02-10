McWhinney breaks ground on Lariat apartments in Greeley

GREELEY — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. began construction this week on Lariat, the Loveland developer’s latest Northern Colorado multifamily project.

Lariat, located on a 12.4-acre site between 38th and 42nd avenues in Greeley, features 304 apartment homes spread across eight buildings, along with two townhome buildings.

The project, expected to wrap up next year, will include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 599 square feet to 1,559 square feet, according to a McWhinney news release.

Inside a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse will be a coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking space and a game room, along with an outdoor pool and spa.

Brinkman Construction Inc. is the general contractor on the project.

“We are very excited to develop our first apartment community in Greeley,” McWhinney senior vice president of multifamily development David Jaudes said in a prepared statement. “This community will offer great amenities and a fantastic location close to shopping, dining, parks, multiple schools and the University of Northern Colorado.”