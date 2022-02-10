McWhinney breaks ground on Lariat apartments in Greeley

GREELEY — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. began construction this week on Lariat, the Loveland developer’s latest Northern Colorado multifamily project.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Lariat, located on a 12.4-acre site between 38th and 42nd avenues in Greeley, features 304 apartment homes spread across eight buildings, along with two townhome buildings.
The project, expected to wrap up next year, will include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 599 square feet to 1,559 square feet, according to a McWhinney news release.
Inside a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse will be a coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking space and a game room, along with an outdoor pool and spa.
Brinkman Construction Inc. is the general contractor on the project.
“We are very excited to develop our first apartment community in Greeley,” McWhinney senior vice president of multifamily development David Jaudes said in a prepared statement. “This community will offer great amenities and a fantastic location close to shopping, dining, parks, multiple schools and the University of Northern Colorado.”
GREELEY — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. began construction this week on Lariat, the Loveland developer’s latest Northern Colorado multifamily project.
Lariat, located on a 12.4-acre site between 38th and 42nd avenues in Greeley, features 304 apartment homes spread across eight buildings, along with two townhome buildings.
The project, expected to wrap up next year, will include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 599 square feet to 1,559 square feet, according to a McWhinney news release.
Inside a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse will be a coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking space and a game room, along with an outdoor pool and spa.
Brinkman Construction Inc. is the general contractor on the project.
“We are very excited to develop our first apartment community in Greeley,” McWhinney senior vice president of multifamily development David Jaudes said in a prepared statement. “This community will offer great amenities and a fantastic location close to shopping, dining, parks, multiple schools and the University of Northern Colorado.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!