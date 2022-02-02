Techstars hires quartet of leaders for European accelerators

BOULDER — Techstars has hired four new leaders to head up European accelerator operations.

Raphaele Leyendecker has been hired for the managing director role at Techstars Paris, Martin Schilling for Techstars Berlin, Pete Townsend for Launchpool Techstars Web3 Techstars Accelerator and Saalim Chowdhury for Techstars London.

“Through our unique pre-seed investment model and embedded approach to working with local ecosystems and networks, Techstars has the unique ability to profoundly impact entrepreneurs’ innovative ideas and businesses across the world,” chief accelerator investments officer Rupa Athreya said in a prepared statement. “With these tenured tech leaders at the helm of our accelerators in Paris, Berlin, Dublin and London, Techstars will fund more than 100 early-stage founders across its eight European programs in 2022.”

In addition to these four European accelerators with new leaders, Techstars will also launch programs this year in Amsterdam, Oslo, Stockholm and Turin.