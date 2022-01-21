New transit center proposed for Loveland

LOVELAND — Passengers in Loveland could soon board their buses at a brand new location. City of Loveland Transit has proposed a new transit center at 305 37th St.

The proposed site includes eight bus stops, stalls for 67 cars and four charging stations for electric vehicles. Racks with room for 12 bicycles, a temporary bus shelter and two portable toilets are also proposed for the location. Plans for the site include space for future permanent buildings.

The site, which is currently vacant, is just west of Garfield Avenue, with access to nearby shopping centers. The proposed transit center is less than 1,000 feet from UCHealth’s Loveland urgent care.

The site borders Dry Creek, but the planned construction boundary does not intersect with the wetland boundary. Portions of the proposed parking lot are within the creek’s 100-year floodplain. A stormwater detention pond is planned along the south edge of the lot.

Currently, 37th Street is served by only one bus line. If the proposed site is approved, Loveland’s north transit center would move to the new location, according to Loveland city planner Troy Bliss.

The current north transfer point sits just outside the Food Bank for Larimer County’s Loveland food pantry at 2600 N. Lincoln Ave. Riders can hop on three of Loveland’s active bus routes, hitch a ride on the regional FLEX service, and access portable toilets.

A neighborhood meeting to discuss the proposed transit center is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 over Zoom. The meeting is open to members of the public who register beforehand.