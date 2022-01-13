Swisslog Healthcare donates $5,000 to Boulder County Wildfire Fund

BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare, a Broomfield-based supplier of health care technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, has donated $5,000 to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

The fund was established by the Community Foundation Boulder County and is distributing financial assistance to those whose homes were destroyed or damaged, as well as funds to support the needs of evacuees.

“For us all, and for me as a Colorado resident, it is devastating to hear from people who have been displaced due to the recent fires. I am proud to represent a company that values the Colorado community in both good and bad times.” Amanda Costanzi, vice president of communications for Swisslog Healthcare, said in a statement. “We are grateful to report that while some employees did have to evacuate, none of our employees have lost their homes in this crisis. Now it’s time to reach out and support the larger community to provide some relief.”