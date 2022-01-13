First Bite donates restaurant gift cards to families affected by Marshall Fire

BOULDER — First Bite has launched Food is Love, a restaurant-gift-card campaign for families in the five Boulder Valley School Districts most directly affected by the Marshall Fire.

First Bite will distribute bundles of gift cards valued at $50 to the five elementary schools with the most families affected: Coal Creek Elementary, Louisville Elementary, Monarch K-8, Fireside Elementary, and Superior Elementary.

“Those impacted by the Marshall Fire will be dealing with their loss for months to come, and I wanted to create a way First Bite could facilitate long-term support for them,” Jessica Benjamin, owner of First Bite, said in a statement.

Gift cards will be purchased from the following First Bite Annual Partners:

Society Insurance will match the first $3,000 in donations. Two anonymous donors have committed to match an additional $3,500 in donations. Additional corporate matches can be made by contacting Sabina@firstbiteboulder.com. To track the current amount raised, visit firstbiteboulder.com/food-is-love.

In addition to the Food is Love campaign, all sales during January of A Bite of Boulder will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. The cookbook launched in November 2020 to support restaurants through the pandemic and has raised more than $82,000 for local restaurants.