Marshall Fire properties affected now stand at 1,270

LOUISVILLE and SUPERIOR — Emergency response and disaster management officials have updated the information about the number of properties affected during the Marshall Fire. New numbers show 1,270 residential and commercial buildings either destroyed or damaged by the fire.

According to the Office of Emergency Management website, the losses break down as follows:

Residential structures

City of Louisville: 550 structures destroyed, 43 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $229,199,184.

Town of Superior: 378 structures destroyed, 58 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $152,757,462.

Unincorporated Boulder County: 156 structures destroyed, 48 damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $131,255,944

Those numbers total to 1,084 residential structures destroyed and 149 residential structures damaged. Total countywide actual value of residential damage is estimated to be 513,212,589.

Commercial structures

City of Louisville: Four structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged.

Town of Superior: Three structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged.

Unincorporated Boulder County: Two structures damaged.

Those numbers total to seven commercial structures destroyed and 30 commercial structures damaged. Total countywide actual value of commercial damage is incomplete and being calculated.

The updated list of properties impacted can be found here.