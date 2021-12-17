Colorado Women’s Chamber names Simone Ross its new CEO

DENVER — The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce has named Simone Ross as its new president and CEO.

Sponsored Content Why Messaging is Critical for Companies At All Stages

Just over 20 years ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod — and his unique approach to messaging cemented the importance of delivering a clear, concise message that resonates with audiences. Read More

She will be the first Black woman CEO of the organization and will also serve as executive director of the Colorado Women’s Chamber Foundation.

“Simone is a skilled leader who possesses the rare combination of passion, connections, and operational excellence,” CWCC board chair and CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado Leanna Clark said in a prepared statement. “She is exactly the right choice to lead this organization into the future with a focus on making CWCC an inclusive advocate for women in business across the state.”

Ross, a Denver native, founded the consulting firm Simone D. Ross LLC in 2018, focusing on the importance of creating equity within business organizations.

“I look forward to growing this community of talented and successful women in business and allies,” Ross said. “As women continue to navigate the lasting impacts of the pandemic and experience inequities, it is essential we work harder than ever to ensure women at all intersections are promoted, supported, and empowered to continue to break barriers to reach the highest levels of success.”

Ross earned a master of arts and master of business administration from Colorado State University.