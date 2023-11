Outside, CU Denver partner on gear-testing lab

DENVER — Boulder-based Outside Interactive Inc., the media company that produces publications such as Outside magazine, is partnering with the University of Colorado Denver to launch an “innovation laboratory” where outdoor gear is put to the test with precision machinery.

Results from ]The Outside Lab at CU Denver will be used to inform product reviews in Outside publications, according to the Denver Post.