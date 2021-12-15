Snowstang returns for roundtrip bus service to ski resorts

DENVER — Snowstang, the Colorado Department of Transportation bus service from Denver to several mountain resorts, has resumed service for the 2021-2022 ski season.

Snowstang serves the Loveland Ski Area, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Steamboat Springs, providing roundtrip service on weekends and holidays.Passengers can board at Denver Union Station or the Denver Federal Center. Tickets start at $25 roundtrip for Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Copper Mountain and $40 roundtrip for Steamboat Springs. Children ages 2-11 ride free with a full-fare-paying adult. Tickets must be purchased in advance.