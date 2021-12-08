Windsor to provide incentive package for logistics facility

WINDSOR — The Windsor Town Board voted unanimously last month to approve a $1.5 million incentive package for a 200,000-square-foot logistics facility that will bring 100 new full-time jobs to the town.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

The facility would be run by Lineage Logistics, a controlled-temperature transportation company that operates in the food supply chain.

The facility would be located in the Great Western Industrial Park, east of Colorado Highway 257 and south of Colorado Highway 392.

The project is expected to cost $99 million. The incentive package includes more than $1.3 million in fee waivers and reimbursements and more than $240,000 in personal property tax rebates. Documents prepared by town staff estimate that the 10-year net financial impact of the project would be just shy of $4 million.

The average salary for the new jobs created will be $50,894.

Windsor competed against municipalities in Texas, Tennessee, Florida and Utah for the facility. The project is currently under review with town planning staff.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC