Bike Fort Collins completes Paint Pot murals

FORT COLLINS — Bike Fort Collins has completed three Paint Pot street murals, a grant-funded partnership between the organization, the city of Fort Collins and Mujeres de Colores.

The project was part of the city’s Asphalt Art program, with funding coming from the National Association of CityTransportation Officials’ Pandemic Response and Recovery Grant Program.

Project locations were selected using multiple criteria, focusing on historically marginalized and underrepresented neighborhoods. The murals include:

“Somos Fort Collins,” on Romero Street at Andersonville, by mural artist Luis Santacruz.

“Mi Frida Linda,” on Hickory Street at Hickory Village, by mural artist Luis Santacruz.

Mural at Roosevelt/Maple streets & Putnam Elementary, by mural artist Brian Barrett.

Bike Fort Collins is a nonprofit organization focused on increasing participation in active transportation and advancing bicycle culture and policy changes. The group is taking donations during Colorado Gives Day here.