Community Foundation Boulder County awards $370,000 in Community Trust grants

BOULDER — The Community Foundation Boulder County distributed $370,000 through its 2021 Community Trust program.

Grants were awarded to 110 nonprofit organizations in the county, focusing on animal care and welfare, environment, education, arts and culture, civic engagement, and health and human services.

The program has awarded more than $6 million since its inception.

“Nonprofit organizations have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months to support our community’s needs,” Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “It is our honor and privilege to work side by side with them to help build a more equitable Boulder County.”

The Community Trust is the permanent grant-making fund of the Community Foundation Boulder County.