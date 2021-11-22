FNBO to absorb Laramie-based Western States Bank

Editor’s note: The expected closing date was corrected in the third paragraph.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha, which operates Colorado branches in Brighton, Boulder, Longmont, Johnstown, Loveland, Greeley, Kersey, Windsor, Fort Collins and Wellington, has inked a deal to acquire Laramie, Wyoming-headquartered Western States Bank.

Western States Bank, which has $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees, operates branches in Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado, including two in Fort Collins and one in Loveland.

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, requires approval by Western States Bank shareholders and regulators and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, according to FNBO, which has more than $25 billion in assets.

Upon closing, Western States Bank branches, including those in Northern Colorado, will be converted to FNBO operations.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Western States’ customers and colleagues to First National Bank of Omaha,” FNBO president Clark Lauritzen said in a prepared statement. “Western States has a proud history and an excellent reputation, plus it shares our values and commitment to community. We’re thrilled about this opportunity to grow and continue to serve customers in Colorado and Nebraska markets where we operate today, while introducing ourselves to new customers in the vibrant Wyoming communities of Laramie and Cheyenne.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC