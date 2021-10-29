A Vintage Affair event raises $118,000 for Pathways Inpatient Care Center

FORT COLLINS — Pathways and Wilbur’s Total Beverage raised $118,000 through the 2021 A Vintage Affair event on Sept. 12 to support Pathways’ new Inpatient Care Center.

The 19th Annual A Vintage Affair, which featured wine and beer tastings, and an auction, attracted 300 guests, volunteers and vendors who shared 135 wines and beers and 54 auction items. The event included two challenge matches: $10,000 from Vision Financial Group and $5,000 from an anonymous donor.

“We were thrilled by this year’s turnout in support of Pathways,” Mat Dinsmore, owner of Wilbur’s, said in a prepared statement. “As long-time presenters of A Vintage Affair, we’re inspired by the number of community members who joined us in supporting the good work Pathways does.”

Pathways’ Inpatient Care Center is being built at 305 Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. Once completed, it will provide a home-like experience for hospice patients and their families and will allow Pathways to continue to serve the growing demand for hospice and palliative care as Larimer County’s population ages.