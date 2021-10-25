Sierra Space and partners to build Orbital Reef

LOUISVILLE — Louisville’s Sierra Space Corp., a division of Sierra Nevada Corp., and Kent, Washington-based Blue Origin are teaming up to build Orbital Reef, a commercially developed, owned, and operated space station to be built in low Earth orbit.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

Sierra Space, known for its in-development Dream Chaser space plane, and Jeff Bezos-owned, reusable rocket engine builder Blue Origin LLC are supported in their project by Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University, according to a press statement.

Video still showing Sierra Space Corp.’s Dream Chaser nearing a landing after its first free-flight approach and landing test. Courtesy Sierra Space Corp.

“The station will open the next chapter of human space exploration and development by facilitating the growth of a vibrant ecosystem and business model for the future,” the companies said in the statement.

The space station will permit private companies to “establish their own address on orbit [permitting] research, industrial, international, and commercial customers the cost competitive end-to-end services they need including space transportation and logistics, space habitation, equipment accommodation and operations including onboard crew. The station will start operating in the second half of this decade,” according to the statement. They described the station as a “mixed use business park” in space.

“Shared infrastructure efficiently supports the proprietary needs of diverse tenants and visitors. It features a human-centered space architecture with world-class services and amenities that is inspiring, practical, and safe. As the premier commercial destination in low Earth orbit, Orbital Reef will provide the essential infrastructure needed to scale economic activity and open new markets in space. Reusable space transportation and smart design, accompanied by advanced automation and logistics, will minimize cost and complexity for both traditional space operators and new arrivals, allowing the widest range of users to pursue their goals. The open system architecture allows any customer or nation to link up and scale to support demand. Module berths, vehicle ports, utilities, and amenities all increase as the market grows,” the companies said.

Resources that each of the partners brings to the table include:

Blue Origin — Utility systems, large-diameter core modules, and reusable heavy-lift New Glenn launch system.

Sierra Space — Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) module, node module, and runway-landing Dream Chaser space plane for crew and cargo transportation, capable of landing on runways worldwide.

Boeing — Science module, station operations, maintenance engineering, and Starliner crew spacecraft.

Redwire Space — Microgravity research, development, and manufacturing; payload operations and deployable structures.

Genesis Engineering Solutions — Single person spacecraft for routine operations and tourist excursions.

Arizona State University — Leads a global consortium of universities providing research advisory services and public outreach. The University of Colorado Boulder and the Colorado School of Mines are part of this consortium.

“For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade,” said Brent Sherwood, senior vice president of Advanced Development Programs for Blue Origin. “We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalize space flight. A vibrant business ecosystem will grow in low Earth orbit, generating new discoveries, new products, new entertainments, and global awareness.”

“Sierra Space is thrilled to partner with Blue Origin and provide the Dream Chaser spaceplane, the LIFE module and additional space technologies to open up space for commercial research, manufacturing, and tourism. As a former NASA astronaut, I’ve been waiting for the moment where working and living in space is accessible to more people worldwide, and that moment has arrived,” said Dr. Janet Kavandi, former three time NASA astronaut and Sierra Space president.

Sierra Space was recently spun off from Sierra Nevada Corp. The company also signed an agreement this year with Rhodium Scientific to test the viability of performing scientific research on a platform in orbit.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC