Sierra Space signs deal to conduct space-based research

LOUISVILLE — Louisville’s Sierra Space Corp., a new subsidiary of Nevada-based Sierra Nevada Corp., has signed a joint agreement with Rhodium Scientific to test the viability of scientific research operations on a platform in orbit.
Rhodium Scientific is a provider of space microgravity science mission and logistics services. Since 2014, Rhodium has developed and managed more than 400 scientific projects, participated in more than 20 missions to space, and has established a portfolio of flight-certified hardware capable of performing in space.
With Sierra Space, Rhodium Scientific will test the viability of science operations on Sierra Space’s LIFE habitat for scientific payloads planned to fly to space on a future commercial resupply services mission.
Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser space plane and LIFE habitat platforms paired with Rhodium Scientific’s “science first” services provide a testing and production model to be used in low-earth-orbit commercial operations.
“Sierra Space continues to build momentum in the marketplace with its ‘space-as-a-service’ business model and is very pleased to work with Rhodium Scientific, an innovative pioneer in space biotech,” Janet Kavandi, executive vice president of Sierra Space, said in a written statement. “Our agreement is a significant step forward in leveraging the flexible and expandable Sierra Space LIFE habitat for in-space scientific research and analysis, and we look forward to working with Rhodium Scientific on a host of shared opportunities in the future.”
In a statement, the company said the Rhodium agreement is the latest in agreements among multiple industries, including space-based manufacturing, biopharma and life-sciences research and on-orbit satellite servicing assembly.
Sierra Space recently announced plans for the first free-flying commercial space station in low-earth orbit that includes multiple LIFE habitats and docking ports for Dream Chaser and other visiting vehicles and modules. The space station is modular, flexible and provides a large environment for living and working and open to industries such as pharmaceuticals, space tourism and agriculture.
“Rhodium Scientific shares a vision with Sierra Space for the new space economy and is very pleased to enter into this new agreement and explore the business and scientific opportunities that lie ahead with our leading-edge research and the LIFE habitat,” said Olivia Gamez Holzhaus, CEO and founder of Rhodium Scientific. “As an innovator in the commercial space biotech industry, we see great promise for a wide range of research in space and in partnership with Sierra Space.”
