Industrial space planned for 20 acres near Centennial

Minneapolis-based development firm The Opus Group plans to build a two-building industrial project on land it purchased in Arapahoe County earlier this month.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
The firm paid $4.5 million, according to public records, for 19.75 acres at 7801 S. Fairplay St.
The undeveloped property is in unincorporated Arapahoe County, near Centennial. It is located within Dove Valley Business Park, a 320-acre, master-planned, mixed-use development north of E-470 and west of Jordan Road.
Opus said in a statement that it plans to build The Ridge at Dove Valley, which will consist of two spec industrial buildings — one 102,877 square feet and one 116,524 square feet. It hopes to complete them in May.
Opus is the developer, design-builder, and architect and engineer of record. CBRE brokers Todd Witty and Daniel Close are marketing the buildings for lease.
The property was sold by Heirborn Partners LLC, which purchased it in April 2015 for $2.35 million, records show. Rick Egitto of Avison Young represented the seller.
Minneapolis-based development firm The Opus Group plans to build a two-building industrial project on land it purchased in Arapahoe County earlier this month.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The firm paid $4.5 million, according to public records, for 19.75 acres at 7801 S. Fairplay St.
The undeveloped property is in unincorporated Arapahoe County, near Centennial. It is located within Dove Valley Business Park, a 320-acre, master-planned, mixed-use development north of E-470 and west of Jordan Road.
Opus said in a statement that it plans to build The Ridge at Dove Valley, which will consist of two spec industrial buildings — one 102,877 square feet and one 116,524 square feet. It hopes to complete them in May.
Opus is the developer, design-builder, and architect and engineer of record. CBRE brokers Todd Witty and Daniel Close are marketing the buildings for lease.
The property was sold by Heirborn Partners LLC, which purchased it in April 2015 for $2.35 million, records show. Rick Egitto of Avison Young represented the seller.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!